Kent County Community Action recognizes Community Action Month

May is Community Action Month, a time where community action agencies throughout the United States are recognized for their local impact. Kent County Community Action has a lot to be thankful for, helping families meet basic needs, supporting senior residents, and creating pathways to stability. This includes serving over 56,000 seniors and children through their programs in 2025, distributing over 125,000 free food boxes, and helping over 1,200 residents meet utility payments.

Kent County Community Action's programs work together, recognizing that many needs are interconnected. The organization's range of services not only address immediate challenges, but work to ensure that long-term relief is also attainable.

Gustavo Perez, Director of Kent County Community Action, visited the Morning Mix to share more about these programs and how the rest of the community can get involved.

Visit kentcountymi.gov/KCCA for more information. Kent County Community Action is located at 121 Martin Luther King Jr. St. 110 in Grand Rapids.

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