Kent County Community Action continues to serve those in need in West Michigan

May is Community Action Month, a time to recognize and raise awareness about community action agencies and all the great work they do. One of those great organizations in West Michigan that are celebrating locally by investing in people, providing resources, and breaking the cycle of inter-generational poverty is Kent County Community Action.

Kent County Community Action is celebrating the history of Community Action and its services. Community Action has been a key source of support for West Michigan's most vulnerable residents since 1966. Community Action integrated into Kent County in 2017 becoming Kent County Community Action.

Kent County Community Actions services include food distribution, home weatherization, emergency housing and utility assistance, and transportation.

KCCA is targeting the growing food insecurity problem through food distribution programs for struggling families and individuals and for senior adults. KCCA provided 84,000 food boxes to individuals and families in 2022 through its two food distributions.

There will be a senior food distribution event on Friday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Contact Kent County Community Action at (616) 632-7950 if you are a Kent County resident in need of services.

Or, learn more about the other services they provide by visiting accesskent.com/Departments/CommunityAction.