Kent Career Tech Center is hosting an open house for new students on Feb. 5 & 6

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Students in Kent County looking for hands-on career training should know Kent Career Tech Center offers training in various fields from healthcare to manufacturing to culinary arts to I.T. For those wanting to learn more about how to get started, Kent Career Tech Center is hosting an open house on February 5 and 6.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Kent Career Tech Center will open their two buildings for the public to tour and see the range of career-focused educational opportunities available to learn. Both Tech Center buildings are located on Kent ISD’s main campus at 1655 East Beltline NE and 1800 Leffingwell NE in Grand Rapids.

Kent Career Tech Center offers nearly 30 unique programs and career pathways for high school juniors and seniors to get hands-on experience while having opportunities to earn free high school, technical school, and college credit. Each program prepares students for success in their careers and college, with many opportunities to earn professional certifications.

The Tech Center’s Advanced Manufacturing space includes high-tech, state-of-the-art labs where students experience hands-on learning in Welding, Engineering, Precision Machining, and Mechatronics. Programs from Health Careers to Automotive, Hospitality, Teacher Academy, IT, and Agriscience are also available to students, along with exploration and introductory courses in industrial technology, business services, and general vocational skill development.

Learn more at thetechcenter.org or call 616-364-8421.

