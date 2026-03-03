Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts Celebrates International Women’s Day

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts is preparing to bloom with a series of community-focused events and hands-on creative workshops. The award-winning florist is kicking things off with a special emphasis on International Women’s Day, offering local residents a way to celebrate through the art of floral design.

On Saturday, March 7, Kennedy’s will host a special International Women’s Day Design Workshop. The class is designed to celebrate the strength and creativity of women while providing a space for connection and self-care.

Participants will create a garden-inspired arrangement featuring vibrant, joyful blooms. The cost for the session is $65 per person, which includes all necessary materials and professional instruction. For those unable to attend the workshop, the shop is also offering a special "Empowered Women’s Day Vase" starting at $19.99, with delivery and pickup available.

The March 7 class serves as a kickoff for Kennedy’s robust spring schedule. The shop’s "Design Workshops" are a local staple, often held in their garden area or even featuring "Lolly the Unicorn," their mobile floral vase. Upcoming spring themes include:



Secret Garden Design: A focus on lush, layered textures.

Made in Michigan: Showcasing locally grown stems and greenery.

Magic in Bloom: A whimsical approach to spring centerpieces.

Most workshops are priced at $65 and require advance registration, as space in the garden and studio is limited to ensure a high-quality, hands-on experience.

Fresh off being named the 2025 Retailer of the Year by the Great Lakes Floral Association, Kennedy’s continues to expand its offerings beyond traditional bouquets. In addition to their floral classes, the shop will host various spring events including Easter and Passover floral showcases and seasonal "Workshop Wednesdays."

To register for the International Women's Day class or to view the full spring calendar, visit kennedyfloral.com or call (616) 956-6747.

