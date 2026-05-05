Kennedy's Flowers and Gifts preparing for Mother's Day gifts and more

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Kennedy's Flowers and Gifts is Grand Rapids' premiere floral and gift shop, celebrating life's moments all year long.

Just in time for Mother's Day, the store is offering a variety of gift options for the mom in your life. From giving flowers on just that one day to gifting mom a floral subscription, there is something for everyone.

The flower shop also offers home decor items, self-care products such as soaps, candles, jewelry, essential oils, coffee mugs, and more. Their new online gift shop also makes gifting easy to navigate your options and allow for more gift varieties to treat mom on Mother's Day and beyond!

Todd visited the flower shop to learn more.

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