"Keeper of the Lost Cities" book series has a new installment, "Unraveled"

Author Sharron Messenger also announced her book series will become a film series.
Posted
and last updated

Author Sharron Messenger has sold more than seven million copies of her books around the world, delighting young readers with her award-winning series, Keeper of the Lost Cities and The Sky Fall series.

Messenger went to film school, where she learned that she loved watching movies instead of making them, and found her passion writing for children. Now her own book series is being turned into a film series; Warner Bros. has landed the movie rights to the series franchise with Emma Watts (The Martian, The Kingsman, Maze Runner, Deadpool) attached as producer.

In celebration of this news, Messenger has also released a new book in the Keeper of the Lost Cities series, Unraveled, told from a different character's point of view. Messenger joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix about her newest novel, and her excitement about her books being turned into a movie.

