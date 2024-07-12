Keep your summer glow going with these 6 products

A solid summer skincare routine can mean the difference between skin that's dry or gorgeous and glowing. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, shares a few of her favorite products that'll help you achieve that perfect summer look.

EDOBIO Masu Soap Bar



Luxurious cleanser for both face and body

Suitable for all skin types

Key ingredients include BiProGE, Yoshino Cherry Tree, Green Tea Seed, and Green Tea Leaf

Crafted with BiProGE lactic acid bacteria, which is derived from nutrient-rich Japanese soil to provide effortlessly flawless skin

Offers a gentle and moisturizing cleanse

Comes in a wooden masu container, inspired by traditional Japanese sake cups

Includes white foaming net

Minimal waste packaging

Formulated with naturally derived active ingredients

Japanese owned brand!

Baby le Bébé



Vegan skincare oils

Made in small batches, with ultra-premium, natural ingredients

Beneficial for all skin types

Ultra aesthetic, gender neutral packaging

Scented with active botanical ingredients

Vegan, cruelty free, & non-greasy

A fan favorite that leaves customers in awe as it continues to nourish the skin around the clock

Hey Honey - Trick & Treat, CC Cream



Broad-Spectrum SPF 46+

Self-adjusting, color correcting, tinted cream with Triple Pigment Technology

Achieve a natural, flawless complexion.

Provides all-day coverage.

Infused with Propolis, Squalene, and Dead Sea Minerals to hydrate and nourish,

Get a free sample to try with any product purchase.

The Pharma-C Company - Witch Hazel Wipes



100% WITCH HAZEL: Pre-moistened Witch Hazel wipes

Gentle plant-derived astringent soothes burning, itching and irritation. Safe for sensitive skin

Removes oil and makeup without drying out skin, designed for daily use

Cloths tone and tighten pores. For all skin types including sensitive, oily and dry skin

MADE IN USA

40 wipes (5.6 in. x 7 in) with easy thread cap allows for quick dispensing

Slam Lotion - Men's sunscreen that will protect your skin without compromising on scent.



Bring a more distinctive, manly scent to your outdoor activities

Enjoy Broad Spectrum SPF 30 or 50 sun protection

Sprays on clear

Water Resistant 80 minutes

Free of oxybenzone and octinoxate

No Parabens

Anti-aging

Made in the USA

Lumineaux - Teeth Whitening Kit

