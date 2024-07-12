Keep your summer glow going with these 6 products

A solid summer skincare routine can mean the difference between skin that's dry or gorgeous and glowing. Executive Producer, Andrea Shaner, shares a few of her favorite products that'll help you achieve that perfect summer look.
- Luxurious cleanser for both face and body
- Suitable for all skin types
- Key ingredients include BiProGE, Yoshino Cherry Tree, Green Tea Seed, and Green Tea Leaf
- Crafted with BiProGE lactic acid bacteria, which is derived from nutrient-rich Japanese soil to provide effortlessly flawless skin
- Offers a gentle and moisturizing cleanse
- Comes in a wooden masu container, inspired by traditional Japanese sake cups
- Includes white foaming net
- Minimal waste packaging
- Formulated with naturally derived active ingredients
- Japanese owned brand!
- Vegan skincare oils
- Made in small batches, with ultra-premium, natural ingredients
- Beneficial for all skin types
- Ultra aesthetic, gender neutral packaging
- Scented with active botanical ingredients
- Vegan, cruelty free, & non-greasy
- A fan favorite that leaves customers in awe as it continues to nourish the skin around the clock
Hey Honey - Trick & Treat, CC Cream
- Broad-Spectrum SPF 46+
- Self-adjusting, color correcting, tinted cream with Triple Pigment Technology
- Achieve a natural, flawless complexion.
- Provides all-day coverage.
- Infused with Propolis, Squalene, and Dead Sea Minerals to hydrate and nourish,
- Get a free sample to try with any product purchase.
The Pharma-C Company - Witch Hazel Wipes
- 100% WITCH HAZEL: Pre-moistened Witch Hazel wipes
- Gentle plant-derived astringent soothes burning, itching and irritation. Safe for sensitive skin
- Removes oil and makeup without drying out skin, designed for daily use
- Cloths tone and tighten pores. For all skin types including sensitive, oily and dry skin
- MADE IN USA
- 40 wipes (5.6 in. x 7 in) with easy thread cap allows for quick dispensing
Slam Lotion - Men's sunscreen that will protect your skin without compromising on scent.
- Bring a more distinctive, manly scent to your outdoor activities
- Enjoy Broad Spectrum SPF 30 or 50 sun protection
- Sprays on clear
- Water Resistant 80 minutes
- Free of oxybenzone and octinoxate
- No Parabens
- Anti-aging
- Made in the USA
Lumineaux - Teeth Whitening Kit
- Whitening Without The Sensitivity: What does taking care of your mouth mean to us? When it comes to whitening, it means lifting stains without the temporary damage to enamel that peroxide whiteners can cause. We whiten with Dead Sea salt, coconut oil and lemon peel oil for whitening that feels as good as it looks.
- Includes: Whitening Strips, Whitening Toothpaste, Whitening Mouthwash, Bright2 Pen, and Toothbrush.