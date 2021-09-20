KDL's Write Michigan Short Story Contest returns for 10th year

Have a story to tell? Kent District Library's Write Michigan Short Story Contest is back with the opportunity to tell it, as well as a chance to win cash prizes.

The contest draws hundreds of writers each year, encouraging people from across Michigan to write short stories in a variety of genres.

Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults, and Spanish language (12 and younger). Winning entries will be published and receive cash prizes.

Stories can be no more than 3,000 words, and a $10 entry fee must be submitted for entrants ages 18 and older while it's free for kids 17 and under.

Stories can be submitted online at writemichigan.org through Tuesday, November 30 at noon.

The winner in each category will get a $500 cash prize and the Judges’ Choice runner-up in each category will receive a $250 cash prize. In addition, judges will award one writer a slot in Johnathan Rand's 2022 Author Quest writing camp for kids ages 10-13.

Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony in March and their story will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press.

For more information on Write Michigan, visit writemichigan.org.