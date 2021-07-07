KDL's Summer Wonder program encourages people of all ages to read

The Kent District Library wants to make sure kids don't lose ground in the reading gains they made during the school year with Summer Wonder.

Now through August 7, Summer Wonder encourages people of all ages from birth to 99 to read throughout the summer for at least 20 minutes a day.

People interested in participating in KDL's summer reading program must create an account on Beanstack. Once an account is created, just register for KDL's "Summer Wonder" or "Mission: Read" program and then get started on reading and documenting your progress.

Readers will have a chance to win prizes like free books, a $250 Meijer gift card, gift baskets, and more.

Along with summer reading, KDL is providing other stimulating activities like at-home STEAM projects, writing prompts, and outdoor activities.

One of the outdoor activities is "Find Curi," a scavenger hunt created in conjunction with Kent County Parks. Use the clues to find Curi in five park sites throughout the county. Find all five Curis for a chance to win a prize!

To learn more, visit kdl.org or call 616-784-2007.