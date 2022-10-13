KDL & Schuler Books' Write Short Story Contest returns

Everyone has a story, and maybe yours is just waiting to be put to paper. The Kent District Library and Schuler Books in Grand Rapids are once again accepting entries in their Write Michigan Short Story Contest.

Writers fall into three categories:

Adult, ages 18 and older

Teen, ages 12-17 years old

Youth, ages 11 and under

Entries are accepted in English or Spanish. Adults must pay a $10 entry fee.

There are four cash prizes awarded in each category:

Judges’ Choice ($500)

Spanish Language Winner ($500)

Readers’ Choice ($250)

Judges’ Runner-Up ($250)

All winning stories will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press, which will include a foreword by this year’s celebrity author. An additional three top stories in each category will also be published.

Entries will be accepted through November 30

Submit entries and learn more about contest rules at writemichigan.org.