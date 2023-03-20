KDL is now accepting submissions for the Write Michigan Teen Poetry Contest

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For those who take pen to paper, or finger to keyboard, there's a poetry contest and slam coming from the Kent District Library for aspiring teen writers.

The contest is open to teens in grades 6-12 living in or attending school in Kent County.

Teens can submit up to two poems for a chance to win a Meijer gift card. Then, read one of their poems at the 7th Annual Write Michigan Teen Poetry Slam for another chance to win prizes.

Performing at the teen poetry slam is optional, however, to be eligible for the teen poetry slam a written poem must be submitted.

Entries will be accepted now through April 3.

To submit a poem and to learn more, visit kdl.org/teenpoetry.