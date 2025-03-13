Kazoo 48 Hour Film Festival: Rise to the challenge to create a short film in 2 days

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Filmmakers are encouraged to put on their creative hats and rise to the challenge of creating a short film in less than 48 hours, as the Kazoo 48 Hour Film festival returns for its sixth year.

Amateur and professional filmmakers will assemble a team and have 48 hours to create a movie with an assigned genre, line of dialogue, character, location, and prop. The move needs to be one to six minutes long and can be shot on a phone or a professional camera. Upon registration, filmmakers will receive information on potential ways to get their assignments even earlier, along with all details on how the festival works.

There will be prizes awarded for the best use of assigned items and an engraved gold kazoo for the best films.

The contest begins on April 4 at 6 p.m., with the submission deadline on April 6 at 6 p.m. Select finished products will be showcased in a screening at the Kalamazoo 10 theater on April 24.

All interested can register at kazoo48.com.

