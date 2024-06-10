Kasey's Cause hosting fundraiser on June 15 to break the stigma on mental health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

While May was officially Mental Health Awareness Month, the goal to break the stigma surrounding the topic of mental health continues all year round.

A local non-profit, Kasey's Cause, is hosting an event that's bringing families together, sparking conversation, and breaking the stigma of seeking help for mental health.

Join Kasey's Cause for their Breaking the Stigma fundraiser at Whistle Stop Park in Byron Center for a day of carnival fun! For $25 per person, people can enjoy carnival-style foods, horse rides, raffle drawings, face painting, a bounce house, and more. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

All proceeds will be donated to H.U.G.S. Ranch in Byron Center who help children who are struggling with mental health issues.



Kasey’s Cause- Breaking the Stigma will take place on June 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

