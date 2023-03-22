Kalamazoo Women's Lifestyle Show taking place March 24 & 25

Beauty, fashion, health, fitness, yummy food, live entertainment, and free massages are all available for ladies to enjoy at the upcoming Kalamazoo Women's Lifestyle Expo.

The Women's Lifestyle Expo will feature a wide range of activities including fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, and live entertainment. In addition, there will be a variety of vendors exhibiting everything from clothes to cosmetics and home services to healthcare.

There will also be the return of major prize giveaways! The first 100 guests through the door will receive a special gift bag with three bags each day valued between $1,000 and $2,500. In addition, there are over $10,000 in door prizes that will be given away at the event.

The event will take place at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on March 24 and 25.

Tickets cost $7, with a $2 coupon online.

Learn more and purchase tickets at moxiemediagroup.com.