Kalamazoo Wings prepare for 2025-26 season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

2024 marked 50 years of the Kalamazoo Wings. While the team began in 1999 under the United Hockey League in Madison, Wisconsin as the Madison Kodiaks, the franchise moved to Kalamazoo after one season, renaming themselves after the original Kalamazoo Wings, who were part of the International Hockey League in 1974.

The 2025 season preparation is already underway, with the home opener kicking off October 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is scheduled at 4:30 P.M.

Many of the theme nights are returning for the season, including First Responders Night, Lavender Ice as part of the colored ice series, and new this year - a Wicked Night, featuring pink and green colored ice. Another fan-favorite, Wizards, Wands, & Wings celebrating Harry Potter will also return.

In addition to the theme nights, the Teddy Bear Toss benefiting children at Bronson Hospital will also see a return.

Tickets are available for purchase online, including six-game-ticket packages, giving fans access to attend all six of the K-Wings' colored ice series games.

This is all leading up to the anticipated move of the K-Wings from Wings Event Center to the Kalamazoo Event Center, expected to open in the fall of 2027.

Toni Will, General Manager for the K-Wings and Executive of the Year nominee visited the Morning Mix to share all the upcoming events in store!

Visit kwings.com for more information, including online ticket purchases, schedule updates, and more!

