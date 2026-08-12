Kalamazoo Wings General Manager Toni Will Releases First Book

Toni Will is the first general manager of the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, representing women in sports and taking her skills learned throughout her career and leadership in her first book, Rebellious Success .

Rebellious Success is built around six leadership pillars that Toni has utilized in her life: go to the experts, innovate, make mistakes, as for forgiveness rather than permission, macromanage, and have fun. The book is also influenced by her alcohol-free journey and self-growth, written for readers to apply the six pillars in their own lives while staying authentic to themselves.

A book signing and meet-and-greet will take place on Friday, September 4 at Spirit of Kalamazoo, located at 154 S Kalamazoo Mall from 5 to 8 P.M. It is free to attend.

Rebellious Success is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Toni sat down with Todd to talk about the book and what readers can take away from it.

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