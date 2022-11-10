Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers building homes for veterans

November 11 is Veterans Day, but it's important to honor those who have served every day. Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity will be doing that this weekend during their Veterans Build project, and they need help from the community.

While all the volunteering spots are full to build houses, they are in desperate need of funds and sponsorships in order to build these homes.

The build will take place on November 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Donate or learn more about future building events at habitatkalamazoo.org.