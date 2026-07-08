Kalamazoo Valley Blues Festival brings two days of blues music to the community

The Kalamazoo Valley Blues Festival is back, bringing two full days of amazing performances, incredible food and cold beer to the community. The festival takes place at Old Dog Tavern in Kalamazoo July 10 and 11.

There will be five bands on Friday, including the local favorite JR Clark and six bands on Saturday, closing with award-winning blues artist Carolyn Wonderland.

Kalamazoo Valley Blues Association President Mike Depoian sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about what attendees can expect.

Tickets are on sale now at kvba.org with an early bird weekend pass special happening for $35, or $45 the day of the festival. Friday tickets are $12 and Saturday tickets are $28 when purchased in advance.

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