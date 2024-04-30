Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil and Mineral Show taking place May 3-5

The 63rd Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil, and Mineral Show is taking place on May 3-5, and it's going to rock as one of the largest rock and gem shows in the Midwest.

The Kalamazoo County Expo Center will have over 50,000-square feet of show space will be filled with common and rare materials, jewelry, mining materials, and so much more. Over 20 - 50 outstanding club members display their finds and favorites special displays of gems, minerals and lapidary creations.

Rock lovers of all ages can enjoy geode cracking, Petoskey stone polishing, door prizes, a specimen table, and silent auction. Kids activities include:



The Gold Mine! Mine for gems, fossils & “gold”

The Wheel of Fortune

Beading, gem trees

Educational activities presented by Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Kingman Museum.

Gold Panning

The show will be open at the following days:

Friday- 2-8 p.m.

Saturday- 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday- 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Entrance fees cost $5 for adults 12 and up, and everyone under 12 gets in free with a paid adult. Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Campfire Girls, Bluebirds free when in uniform. Tickets can only be paid in cash.

All proceeds will be giving to Geological Education including Scholarships for Western Michigan University geology students, other grants related to the earth sciences.

A complete schedule of events and presenters can will be posted here.