Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil, and Mineral show set for first weekend in May

The Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil, and Mineral show is returning to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center for a 65th year! The event welcomes enthusiasts of geology, minerals, rocks, gems, and more.

Open to all ages, the family-friendly show will feature displays, auctions, kids activities, and over 50 vendors. Event activities include gold mining, geode cracking, petoskey stone polishing, and more.

Show times vary depending on the day:



Friday 10 A.M. to Noon for Kids Day; public 2 to 8 PM May 1st

Saturday 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. May 2nd

Sunday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. May 3rd

Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and up. Children under 12 are free with a paid adult, and scouts are free if they attend in uniform.

Kalamazoo Geological and Mineral Society President and Advertising Director David Haas and Rick Berner visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event and show off some great pieces to be seen at the show!

Visit kalamazoorockclub.org for more information.

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