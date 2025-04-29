Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil, and Mineral show returns for a weekend of education and discovery

The 64th annual Kalamazoo Rock, Gem, Fossil, and Mineral show returns this weekend to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. This year's show will feature 49 vendors ranging across all fields of geology and lapidary creations. Eric Rintamaki, discoverer of Michigan's famous Yooperlite, will also be a guest speaker at the show.

The event times vary by day:



Friday, May 2 - 2 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Saturday, May 3 - 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Sunday, May 4 - 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Tickets are only available at the door and are $5 for adults and kids 12 and up. Proceeds will benefit geological education, including scholarships for Western Michigan University geology students.

KGMS President Dave Haas and member Rick Berner stopped by the Morning Mix to show what kinds of rocks, gems, minerals, and fossils will be available for guests to see and learn more about.

For more information, visit kalamazoorockclub.org.

