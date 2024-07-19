Kalamazoo Restaurant Week begins! Explore the culinary scene now through July 28

Foodies are invited to explore the culinary scene in downtown Kalamazoo during Summer Restaurant Week now through July 28.

16 different bars and restaurants will offer specialty cocktails, entrees, and multi-course dinners for the event. They will provide affordable options including $10 small plates, 2 for $25 entrées, and $45 multi-course dinners.

There will also be a cocktail contest between all participating restaurants. The public can cast their vote for their favorite cocktail during the event, and that drink will be dubbed "Cocktail of the Summer."

To see menus, parking information, and how to vote in the cocktail competition, visit kalamazoorestaurantweek.com.

