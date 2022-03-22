Kalamazoo resident competing on Fox's "Domino Masters"

One wrong move, one little mistake, could send it all toppling over. There's a new series on FOX called "Domino Masters" and it promises to bring some of the most amazing creations and chain reactions to your screen.

One of the show's competitors happens to hail from Kalamazoo. James "Junior" Roth is part of the "Bearded Buddies" team. They'll be competing in the "Time Travel Themed Challenge".

The show is hosted by multi-Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet. Judges included Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis and Steve Price.

You can watch the show right here on FOX17 on Wednesday night's at 9pm.

To keep up with the show, make sure to check them out on social media.