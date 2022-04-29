Kalamazoo Raceway opens for their 72nd season

It's opening day for Kalamazoo Speedway, where the rubber hits the road at high speeds!

April 29 is the track's 72nd season opener, where the Outlaw Super Late Models run their annual Intimidator 100 (100 laps around the track.)

2022's schedule is chock full of special events too like the Big Rig Truck Series, a Monster Truck Show, the Winged Sprints 2-day show, Day 2 honors veterans (Memorial Day weekend),

Other special events include Raber's Street Stock Rumble on July 15 followed by Kalamazoo Klash XXX on July 16.



Kalamazoo Speedway is located at 7656 Ravine Road in Kalamazoo.

There will be weekly racing Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. Weekly racing costs $15 for adults, $5 for youth 6-12, and 5 and under are free.

To purchase tickets and learn more, visit kalamazoospeedway.com.