Kalamazoo native releases second book on love as wellbeing

Humans thrive on connection. From platonic to romantic relationships, it's no secret that a strong, secure relationship is reflective of a greater outcome in happiness and health.

Kalamazoo native Demarra West has released her second book, Love Will Liberate , that explores topics of how relationships impact our wellbeing, and how different attachment styles impact how we give and receive love. The book features the Love Liberation Framework, which is a nine-part model developed from research that not only provides a guide to finding, keeping, and maintaining relationships, but practical resources on confidence, boundaries, conflict resolution, and more.

The book is available in paperback, hardcover, and ebook online and wherever books are sold.

Additionally, Demarra will also hold a reading and book signing event March 26 at the Black Arts and Cultural Center in Kalamazoo, then at Pages Bookshop in Detroit on April 17. Both events will run from 5:30 P.M. to 7 P.M. and are free to attend.

Demarra sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more.

Visit demarrawest.com for more information. You can also follow her on Instagram.

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