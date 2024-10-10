Kalamazoo native enjoying time in Chicago as part of the cast for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Currently on stage at the the Nederlander Theatre in Chicago is a show that has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide since its debut in 2016.

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' has launched its first national tour. One of the cast members from the show hails from Kalamazoo.

Nathan Hosner, has performed extensively in Chicago, as well as regionally. His work includes 4 television shows and a feature film.

Shows run now through February 1. Grab your tickets by going to BroadwayInChicago.com

