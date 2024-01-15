Kalamazoo Lyceum offering free food and conversation on January 20

Free food and drink along with great conversations await at the Kalamazoo Public Library on Saturday during the Kalamazoo Lyceum on January 20.

This year will focus on hope. There are crises sowing fear, challenge, and division within the highest halls of decision-making to the dinner table. In 2024, the Lyceum will start with searching for hope within ourselves, and then build from there by extending to our community, world, and future.

The first event in 2024 is titled "Hope for Ourselves," and in partnership with the Kalamazoo Public Library, the Lyceum will be offering free tickets to this event.

The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m.