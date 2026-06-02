Kalamazoo Institute of Arts presents 75th annual art fair

2026 marks 75 years of the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts' annual art fair, bringing 145 artists across 12 mediums to Bronson Park on Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6.

The art fair invites visitors to browse and shop unique pieces and witness art demonstrations from the Kirk Newman Art School. Food trucks, live entertainment, and kids activities will also be available.

The art fair is also held during JumpstART Summer weekend in downtown Kalamazoo, which includes Art on the Mall, Kalamazoo Pride, and the Do Dah Parade. Art fair attendees get free admission to the KIA all weekend as well.

Fair hours run 3 to 8 P.M. on Friday and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturday.

KIA Advancement Liaison Nancy Waldoch and KIA Donor and Corporate Relations Manager Josiah Solis visited the Morning Mix to talk about the art fair.

Visit kiarts.org/arts-fair for more information.

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