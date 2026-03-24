Kalamazoo filmmakers prepare for 48 Hour Film Festival

The 48 Hour Film Project is a global event that occurs across over 100 cities at different weekends throughout the year. The goal is simple: create a short film in only 48 hours. From writing a script, shooting the product, and editing to submit the final result, participants range from amateurs to professionals for a weekend of fun, creativity, and a little bit of chaos.

In Kalamazoo, the Kazoo 48 Hour Film Festival returns for a seventh year from 6 P.M. on March 27 to 6 P.M. on March 29. Teams meet up for a kickoff event on Friday evening, where every team will be given the same prompts in the challenge categories: each short film must follow a genre, one line of dialogue, one prop, one location, and a character trait. Every film will be assigned the same challenge categories, but how the category is used in the short film is up to the team, further contributing to the challenge and creative process.

Short films must be between one to six minutes in length including opening and closing credits. All films must also follow an estimated MPA rating. Films must be submitted by 6 P.M. on March 29.

Once the challenge is complete, the films will be judge by a group of local talent for the chance at receiving prizes. There will be a screening of the films at GQT Kalamazoo 10 on April 23 at 7 P.M.

The event is open to filmmakers of all skill levels and registration for teams is $25.

Festival executive director Chad Campbell sat down with Todd to share more about the event and how you can get involved!

Visit kazoo48.com for more information and to sign up!

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