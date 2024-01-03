Kalamazoo counselor Kim Powers writes memoir sharing her story of living with bipolar disorder

Kalamazoo author recently published a book that aims to free people from the shame and stigma of mental illness.

The book, "AMind Restored: Finding Freedom from the Shame and Stigma of Mental Illness,” is a debut memoir from psychologist Kim Powers. Powers recounts her story of living with bipolar disorder, type 1, with psychotic features, and how she effectively learned to manage symptoms.

Powers' illness has been primarily in remission since 2010. She now owns and operates a private therapy practice in Kalamazoo as a fully Licensed Professional Counselor, where she equips and empowers others to do the same.



"A Mind Restored" is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Ingram.