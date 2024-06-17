Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival takes place on June 28 & 29

Immerse in the rhythms of the islands and experience the culture, music, and flavors of the Caribbean on June 28 and 29 at the Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival.

Immerse yourself in the rhythms of reggae, soca, and calypso as you dance the day away. Indulge in traditional Caribbean dishes like jerk chicken, plantains, and coconut rice. Don't forget to check out the arts and crafts vendors showcasing unique handmade goods from the islands.

The festival will happen from 12:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. both Friday and Saturday at Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

Tickets cost $20 per person and are available on Eventbrite.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok