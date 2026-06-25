Kalamazoo Caribbean Festival returns for third year

Kalamazoo is preparing to usher in island vibes with the return of the Caribbean Festival, set for Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

Beginning at 4 P.M., guests will enjoy the spirit of Caribbean culture at Arcadia Creek Festival Place, featuring over 20 food vendors and over 40 retail vendors.

Guests will hear the sounds of reggae and afrobeat, with live music from local artists as well. Live DJs will also perform on both days.

Tickets are $10 per each day of the festival, or $18 for a weekend pass.

Visit kalamazoo-caribbean-festival.square.site for more information including a full music lineup and to purchase tickets. You can also follow the festival on Facebook.

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