Kalamazoo Candle Company Lights Up with Expansion

Good news for candle lovers and those seeking a unique, chill hangout spot! The Kalamazoo Candle Company has officially expanded its operations, bringing even more handcrafted goodness to West Michigan while introducing an exciting new concept: Zero, a craft mocktail bar.

Zero is their brand-new completely alcohol-free bar. Designed as a haven for relaxation and remote work, Zero offers an innovative menu of craft mocktails, proving that you don't need spirits to have a spirited drink. Imagine sipping on a beautifully crafted, refreshing beverage while the scent of warm wax and essential oils fills the air.

This unique addition provides the perfect backdrop for a productive work session, a relaxed catch-up with friends, or simply a tranquil escape. Plus, visitors to Zero will have the added bonus of being able to watch Kalamazoo Candle Company's skilled artisans at work, pouring and crafting candles right before their eyes.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok