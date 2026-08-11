Kalamazoo Blind Man Completes Annual Mackinac Island Swim

Mackinac Island is not just a tourist destination on the island grounds - the island's perimeter also serves as a destination for those looking to compete in the annual Mackinac Island Swim.

Swimmers from across the country take to Lake Huron to swim 8.2 miles as a personal challenge rather than a traditional swimming race. Every participant has a safety personnel member with them, embracing the challenge rather than trying to win a prize. For Kalamazoo resident Scott Lacey, the event means more to him as he is the first visually impaired participant to complete the swim.

Scott had the opportunity to speak to Todd right before the event. Watch the video above to learn more about his preparation and future swimming plans!

Visit swimaroundmac.com for more information about the event.

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