Kalamazoo Baby Cafe provides breastfeeding support groups for moms

New moms have so much to juggle and learn. No day is the same, no baby is the same, and no situation is the same. Babies should breastfeed when a mother is able because it's healthy for the baby and it's practically free.

Starting to breastfeed and continuing that journey can be incredibly hard without support, which is why Rootead in Kalamazoo is offering a new space and community for these mothers at the Baby Café.

The Baby Cafe will be a place dedicated to supporting breast and chest-feeding parents. The cafe will provide quality, free lactation assistance and support to moms, counselors on standby to offer specialty care, and more.

The Baby Cafe is located at 505 E. Kalamazoo Ave, Ste. 3. It is open every second Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.