Kalamatopia Holiday Outdoor Market takes place on Nov. 3

Kalamazoo, Michigan was home to the first outdoor pedestrian mall in America. Keeping with that tradition, Kalamatopia, an outdoor holiday market with a heavy emphasis on local goods, is taking place on November 3.

The N. 100 Block of the Kalamazoo Mall to shop from more than 30 vendors with all sorts of goods including treats, jewelry, home décor, t-shirts, tumblers, headbands, candles, and everything in between.

The Kalamatopia Outdoor Holiday Market will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

See a complete list of vendors at kalamatopia.com.