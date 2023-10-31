Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Kalamatopia Holiday Outdoor Market takes place on Nov. 3

Posted at 12:09 PM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 12:09:44-04

Kalamazoo, Michigan was home to the first outdoor pedestrian mall in America. Keeping with that tradition, Kalamatopia, an outdoor holiday market with a heavy emphasis on local goods, is taking place on November 3.

The N. 100 Block of the Kalamazoo Mall to shop from more than 30 vendors with all sorts of goods including treats, jewelry, home décor, t-shirts, tumblers, headbands, candles, and everything in between.

The Kalamatopia Outdoor Holiday Market will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

See a complete list of vendors at kalamatopia.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book