K-Wings celebrate an amazing season, now prepping for potential playoffs!

The hockey season is coming to an end, but for the Kalamazoo Wings, hopes are high for a playoff run after their stellar season.

Governor Toni Will is the K-Wings general manager, and she joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to reflect, celebrate, and look forward with the team.

Highlights of the 2023-24 season include the 4th highest record attendance in the team’s 49-year history, an award-winning Cause Game lineup, and more than $500,000 returned to local nonprofits and organizations in the past three seasons.

Stay up to date on the Kalamazoo Wings by following them on social media and visiting kwings.com.