K Elite presents "The Power of Women Dance Showcase" on March 1

Women are stronger together, and they thrive when supported by one another and lift each other up. The Power of Women Dance Showcase is away women can support each other and lift each other up, and everyone is invited to attend.

The Power of Women Dance Showcase brings together organizations, non-profits, community, and dancers together for an inspiring performance and event on March 1.

Witness talented performers take the stage at 110 Hall St SE and showcase their passion for dance in various styles. From mesmerizing majorette routines to energetic hip-hop performances, this event will highlight the diversity and talent of female dancers.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. and the dance starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

To learn more about this event and the K Elite Dance Academy, visit meaningincolors.com.

