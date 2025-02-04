Joyful Co. creates gift boxes for every occasion while supporting small businesses

Finding the perfect gift can be harder than it sounds: some people have everything and others can't always decide what they want. Joyful Co. gets that and wants to do the heavy lifting while supporting small business owners through their curated gift boxes.

Joyful Co. is a curated gifting service for people and companies who want to share thoughtful gifts featuring unique products.

Joyful Co. offers more than just beautiful gift boxes, they’re a platform that exclusively features products from underrepresented and women-owned small businesses from across the nation. Every gift is crafted with purpose, making it the perfect way to spread joy while supporting the small businesses that need it most

Joyful Co. is offering 20% off all gift boxes for Valentine's Day! Start window shopping or learn more at joyfulco.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok