Joven Coffee releases new Coffee Bar ahead of Valentine's Day

Coffee and chocolate is the perfect combination, and those two loves are now combined with Joven Coffees' newest product, the Coffee Bar.

The coffee bar contains only three ingredients: coffee, cocoa butter, and sugar. The coffee was produced by 23-year-old Abraham Josue Pacheco in Honduras, and his family has been producing coffee since the 1970s in El Playón Ajuterque Comayagua.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, starting January 23, these new coffee bars and coffee blends will be available in a special gift bundle at Schuil and Sparrow's Coffee and Kingma's.

Joven, which is also the Spanish word for "young", is working to team up with coffee farmers 35 and younger to encourage them to stay in the industry. Through these farmers, Joven creates delicious coffee products.

To learn more, visit jovencoffee.com or call (616)-956-6815. Also, follow Joven Coffee on Instagram.