Journalist Garrett M. Graff coming to Grand Rapids to discuss book, "UFO: The Inside Story"

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum and Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation welcome back Garrett Graff to discuss his recent book, UFO: The Inside Story of the US Government’s Search for Alien Life Here—and Out There.

Listen to the first comprehensive and eye-opening exploration of our government’s decades-long quest to solve one of humanity’s greatest mysteries: Are we alone in the universe?

Garrett M. Graff, a distinguished magazine journalist, bestselling historian, and regular TV commentator has spent more than a dozen years covering politics, technology, and national security–helping to explain where we’ve been and where we’re headed. Currently, he serves as the director of the Aspen Institute’s cybersecurity and technology program and is a contributor to WIRED, Longreads, and CNN.

The event will take place on January 25 at 6:30 p.m. A book signing will follow at 7:45 p.m.

It's free to attend. Learn more about this event at geraldrfordfoundation.org.