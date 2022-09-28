"Jokes on You" Comedy Tour coming to The Listening Room on Oct. 3

A handful of comedians are coming to perform at The Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids for "The Jokes On You" Comedy Tour on October 3.

Listen to the comedic stylings of five different comedians hailing from all parts of Michigan. Listen to the comedic stylings of Mike Logan, Mike Geeter, Robert Jenkins, Ricarlo Williams, and Cam Rowe as they discuss their uniquely hilarious perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of funny, live and in person!

These comedians have been seen on media channels such as Fox, Comedy Central, A&E, and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tickets cost $25.

Purchase tickets or learn more at Listeningroomgr.com or call 616-900-9500.