Join the "Bell'ebration!" Embellish Handbells to perform spring concert on May 5

The harmonious world of handbell music is a symphony of precision, teamwork, and artistry. The Embellish Handbells is getting ready to host their Spring Concert, "Bell'ebration," on May 5.

It will be a celebration of their first year with a new director, performing songs like “Walk in the Park,” “Frolic Flight of the Hummingbird," “For Good,” and “You’ve Got a Friend."

The Embellish Handbells stopped by the Morning Mix studio to give a preview of their concert.

The concert will take place at Matthews Performing Arts Center at Cornerstone University at 3 p.m.

Tickets cost $12 in advance and $14 at the door.

Learn more and purchase tickets at embellishhandbells.com.