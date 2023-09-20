Watch Now
Join the battle of the dogs at Paws With A Cause's Retriever Fever event

Posted at 1:40 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 13:40:26-04

Laborador versus golden: which retriever will come out on top? Both of the lovable breeds are invited to a special event this weekend to benefit Paws With A Cause at Retriever Fever.

Taking place at Riverside Park, near the Bandshell, this free, dog-friendly gathering will feature PAWS Dog demonstrations, games and prizes, an area for dogs to play, and fun activities for the whole family.

Retriever Fever will take place on September 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more at pawswithacause.org/retrieverfever

