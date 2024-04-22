Watch Now
Join Robinette's for Lunch, Wine & Fashion Show on April 27

Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 11:58:12-04

Everyone loves to go to Robinette's in the fall to sample their fresh donuts and cider, traverse the corn maze and partake in all the autumn activities. However, Robinette's is open year-round for visitors, and those who are itching to head back to the farm can enjoy the fancy side of the orchard for a fashion show on April 27.

Join Robinette's for Lunch, Wine, and Fashion Show, showcasing items from Robinette's Boutique. All attendees will receive lunch, can sample wine, and get 20 percent off in the Gift Barn during their visit.

The event starts at noon, and tickets can be purchased at robinettes.com.

