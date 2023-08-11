Join LINC UP for a community discussion and celebration of hip-hop at One Peace Festival

August 11 is the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, but there's more to celebrate than artists, music, poetry, and culture. The principles of movement are peace, unity, love, and having fun! A special event celebrating music and unity happening this weekend aims to bring people together and help build a healthy community.

LINC UP is partnering up with the Once Peace Festival to bring the community together for a Community Conversation, as well as a day full of fun events, taking place on August 12.

At MLK Park starting at 10 a.m., the community can join in on a discussion on how to better the West Michigan communities where they live. Then from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be family-fun activities, music, dancing, and more to build connections with fellow neighbors and community members.

The following day there will be a dance competition, the Midwest Break'N Battle on August 13 at 720 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Learn more about this event atonepeacefest.org.