Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Join Hope Unexpected for their 2023 Celebration of Hope

Event to raise funds for their mission of helping mothers by lifting them up and becoming self-sufficient
Posted at 11:41 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 11:41:44-04

Hope Unexpected offers empowerment, mercy, love, grace, and support to young single mothers. The goal is to partner with these moms to lift them up and help them become self-sufficient.

However, Hope Unexpected can't do this without funds, so they're inviting the community to help with their mission by hosting the 2023 Celebration of Hope.

The 2023 Celebration of Hope will take place at The Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville on September 28 at 6 p.m. The evening will start with a silent auction and strolling food, followed by a celebration and program update at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person, or $170 for a table of eight.

Purchase tickets and learn more about their mission by visiting HopeUnexpected.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward