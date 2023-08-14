Join Hope Unexpected for their 2023 Celebration of Hope

Hope Unexpected offers empowerment, mercy, love, grace, and support to young single mothers. The goal is to partner with these moms to lift them up and help them become self-sufficient.

However, Hope Unexpected can't do this without funds, so they're inviting the community to help with their mission by hosting the 2023 Celebration of Hope.

The 2023 Celebration of Hope will take place at The Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville on September 28 at 6 p.m. The evening will start with a silent auction and strolling food, followed by a celebration and program update at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $25 per person, or $170 for a table of eight.

Purchase tickets and learn more about their mission by visiting HopeUnexpected.org.