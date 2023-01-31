Join Everdry Waterproofing in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics West Michigan

For the 13th year in a row, Everdry Waterproofing will be participating in raising funds for Special Olympics Michigan through Polar Plunge and other fundraising methods.

Over the past 13 years of fundraising, Everdry Waterproofing has raised over $150,000 and is hoping to raise even more with their upcoming events.

Before the Polar Plunge, Everdry will be hosting a bowling fundraiser on February 5 from 12-3 p.m. Join them at Parker Center Lanes in Wyoming to bowl a few games, take part in a silent auction, a bake sale, and a 50/50 raffle.

Then, join them and other local businesses at the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge on February 11 at LMCU Ballpark. The event starts at noon.

To register for the event or to learn more about Special Olympics Michigan, visit plungemi.org.