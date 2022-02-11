Join Everdry Grand Rapids Polar Plunge team to raise money for Special Olympics

Hopping into the water in the middle of winter seems like a crazy thing to do right now, but many look forward to it every year jumping at the chance to raise some major funds for Special Olympics Michigan.

Everdry is once again hosting a team for the Polar Plunge and raising funds for the 12th year in a row.

Over the past 11 years, Everdry has raised over $125,000. Their fundraising goal for their 12th year of the Polar Plunge is between $8,000-$10,000, for a grand total of $135,000 raised over time.

Everydry will also be hosting a separate fundraiser to raise money for Special Olympics. They'll be hosting a bowling event on Sunday, February 13 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Park Center Lanes on 28th Street in Wyoming. More details can be found here.

The Polar Plunge is taking place at LMCU Ballpark on February 19 at 2 p.m.

People can also donate to Rob's personal fundraiser where 100 percent of the proceeds to go the Special Olympics. Everdry Waterproofing will also match each donation made up to $1,000.

To register for the plunge or to learn more, visit plungemi.org and sign up for the Everdry Waterproofing Grand Greater Rapids team.