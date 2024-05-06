Join Disability Advocates for 6th annual Absolutely Accessible Kent

How do you make the broader community more accessible to people with disabilities? The Disability Advocates of Kent County has been doing this for years and invites the community to learn more about their mission during the 6th annual Absolutely Accessible Kent Workshop.

Absolutely Accessible Kent is a technical workshop highlighting the combination of universal design principles and the environment. Michigan architects, urban planners, members of the building trades, and local stakeholders will come together for a conversation on making cities and physical spaces accessible for those with physical disabilities.

During these workshops, participants will network, exchange ideas, and hear from accomplished speakers in either the urban planning or architecture tracks.

Limited tickets are available, and can be purchased here.